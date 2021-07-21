Truist Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by Truist from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.09.

RPD stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

