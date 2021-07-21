Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

