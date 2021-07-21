Tronox (TROX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TROX opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.66. Tronox has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

