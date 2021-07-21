Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Trading Up 5%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.71. Approximately 1,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 373,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSE shares. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

In other news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

