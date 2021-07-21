Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

TRN stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.