Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.56 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.54. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 1,745,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Fore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 207.5% during the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 153,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

