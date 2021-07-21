TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on RNW. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.
Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 332,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$14.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.
TransAlta Renewables Company Profile
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
