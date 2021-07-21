TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNW. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 332,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$14.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7785366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

