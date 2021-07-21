TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading Down 1.3%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 7,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 7,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

TRSWF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.