Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,396 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,598% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

