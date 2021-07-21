Traders Purchase High Volume of The Interpublic Group of Companies Put Options (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,964 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 574% compared to the typical daily volume of 588 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,465,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after buying an additional 760,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,226,000 after buying an additional 135,990 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,316,000 after buying an additional 300,255 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

