Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO opened at $183.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.