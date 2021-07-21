Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.73.
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
