Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.64 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$8.000 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.73.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

