Tokenbox Tops 1-Day Volume of $34.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $183,979.19 and approximately $34.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013957 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00799130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Tokenbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.