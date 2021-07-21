TitanSwap Price Tops $6.01 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $320.78 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $6.01 or 0.00019100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013511 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00781113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

