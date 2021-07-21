Tiger Eye Capital LLC Purchases 27,990 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 496.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.67. The company had a trading volume of 266,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,429. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $334.99. The stock has a market cap of $977.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total value of $26,432,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,306,320 shares of company stock valued at $761,909,201 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

