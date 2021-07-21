Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $15.12 Million Stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,824 shares during the period. Trebia Acquisition accounts for 3.1% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,211,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.