Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ATMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. 3,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,104. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. II

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

