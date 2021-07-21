Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 349 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,751,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,995,000 after buying an additional 1,218,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,660,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.86 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

