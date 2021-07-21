Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AGCO were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 37,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 159.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AGCO by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 273.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,993,000 after buying an additional 382,270 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $153.96 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,715 shares of company stock valued at $9,328,168. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $158.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.