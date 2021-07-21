Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,226 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,390 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after acquiring an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,979,000 after acquiring an additional 988,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

