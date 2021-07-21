Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.
Shares of THX traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 158,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.38 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).
