Thor Explorations’ (THX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 41 ($0.54) price objective on the stock.

Shares of THX traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 158,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.38 million and a P/E ratio of -95.00. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

