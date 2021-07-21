TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Receives “No Recommendation” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

WRKS traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 60.76 ($0.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,454.54. TheWorks.co.uk has a twelve month low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.77. The company has a market cap of £37.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Harry Morley acquired 46,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £27,713.40 ($36,207.73).

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

