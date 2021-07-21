TheStreet Upgrades Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) to “B-“

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $28.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a market capitalization of $339.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Coastal Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coastal Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

