TheStreet Downgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to C+

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE NOA opened at $13.89 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $415.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in North American Construction Group by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

