Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.14 EPS.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $522.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $399.16 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.