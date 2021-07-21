Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.01 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.65. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 299,865 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Theratechnologies by 157.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth $384,000. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

