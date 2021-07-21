The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

