The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

