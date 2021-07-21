The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,760 shares during the period. The Toro comprises 2.0% of Select Equity Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 5.02% of The Toro worth $557,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Toro by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 276,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.43. 1,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

