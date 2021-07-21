The RMR Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

The RMR Group has increased its dividend by 52.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 88.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect The RMR Group to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.3%.

Shares of RMR opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.69. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

