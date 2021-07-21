The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $43,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.76 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

