The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. 3,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

