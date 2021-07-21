The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 826.8% during the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 1,251,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,797,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

