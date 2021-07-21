The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on THG. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of THG stock opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

