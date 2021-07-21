The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.7% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $38,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.44. 65,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

