The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Down 3.1%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 4,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 466,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Read More: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.