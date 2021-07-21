The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Trading Down 3.1%

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) shares dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 4,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 466,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. Equities analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

