The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.21

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.21 and traded as high as C$88.06. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$87.29, with a volume of 60,936 shares trading hands.

DSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$124.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

