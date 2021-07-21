The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.21

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.21 and traded as high as C$88.06. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$87.29, with a volume of 60,936 shares trading hands.
DSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 103.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$79.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.86, for a total transaction of C$630,880.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,834,039.69. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,762.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
