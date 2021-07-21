The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Trading 2.3% Higher

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $190.81 and last traded at $190.68. 9,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,546,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

