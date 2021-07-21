The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of The Buckle worth $39,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Buckle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $12,517,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,383 shares of company stock worth $3,378,138. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.41. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

