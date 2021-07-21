The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Increased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $217.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.17. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.43.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.