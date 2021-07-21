The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Insider Robert C. G. Perrins Acquires 33,514 Shares

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) insider Robert C. G. Perrins bought 33,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85).

BKG opened at GBX 4,744 ($61.98) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,902 ($64.04). The firm has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £137.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKG. Barclays raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($66.63) to GBX 5,400 ($70.55) in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,156.83 ($67.37).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

