The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Beauty Health in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

