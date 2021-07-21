TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 677,300 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 949,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. TFI International has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $100.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in TFI International by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

