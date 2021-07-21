Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 49942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Specifically, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $665,483.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,057. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,960,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,733,000 after buying an additional 664,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

