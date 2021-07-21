Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,191 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $106,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

