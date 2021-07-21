Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0275 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $629,855.92 and approximately $323.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,699.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.01339433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00386434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076853 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.