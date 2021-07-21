Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Terra has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $150.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for $6.37 or 0.00020182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,596,149 coins and its circulating supply is 419,320,202 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

