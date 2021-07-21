Tensile Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Tensile Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 499,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand makes up about 2.9% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth $2,616,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSOD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.73. 3,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,814. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam J. Weiss sold 317,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,942 shares of company stock worth $9,571,932. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

