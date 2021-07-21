TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

NYSE TU opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Barclays lifted their price objective on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.