Telos Hits Market Capitalization of $36.02 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $36.02 million and approximately $141,071.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

